Travis Kelce breaks social media ties with Ryan Reynolds amidst Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama

Taylor Swift's friend, Blake Lively, is engaged in legal battles against "It Ends with Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. The drama between Lively and Baldoni has also affected Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In fact, according to a previous report, Lively's controversy was the reason behind the Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's low profile through the offseason.

Ad

Interestingly, Kelce had decided to make his distance with not just Lively but also her husband and Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds. On Monday, Page Six revealed that Kelce unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram.

It could be because the tight end allegedly would be playing his last NFL season this year. Therefore, he might wish to keep himself away from any unnecessary controversy to give his full focus to the upcoming 2025 NFL season. As for Swift, she may not want her friendship with Lively to affect Kelce in any way.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blake Lively affected Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's public appearances

Unlike last year's offseason, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have avoided public appearances. Since the Super Bowl, the couple has only been spotted a few times by paparazzi.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earlier this month, US Weekly released a report in which the publication said Swift doesn't want any share of Blake Lively's legal drama. Thus, she and Kelce have been maintaining a low profile.

Ad

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress," a source reported to the publication.

After maintaining a low profile for a while, Kelce stepped out with his brother Jason Kelce in Las Vegas. The brothers were spotted enjoying golfing with Justin Timberlake and comedian Andrew Santino.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.