Blake Lively responsible for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's low-profile in offseason: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have notably stepped back from the public eye since their last major appearances at Super Bowl 2025 in February.

While the couple has spent the past six weeks maintaining a low profile, sources claim Swift's friend Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle is partly responsible.

Per Us Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been quietly spending time together in multiple locations, including Montana, Utah and New York City. The couple was recently spotted at the exclusive Auric Room, a members-only speakeasy at Montana's Lone Mountain Ranch that requires a secret code for entry and prohibits cell phones.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves," a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress."

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during an outing in 2024. (Credits: Getty)

Lively has been involved in a bitter legal dispute with her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni since Dec. 2024. Swift was pulled into the situation when Baldoni alleged in legal documents that Lively used her friendship with the Grammy-winning musician to pressure him into making script decisions.

Another source told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis Kelce:

"needed time for themselves," adding they are "doing great, and they're still very much together and in love. They're just taking a break from the public eye."

Strategic retreat benefits both Travis Kelce's and Swift's careers

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in 2023. (Credits: IMAGN)

PR expert David E. Johnson, CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, told Us Weekly the couple's decision to step back was strategically sound:

"They'd become overexposed to the point we were starting to see a slight backlash against their brand. No celebrity wants to be overexposed...," Johnson said. "Limiting their exposure lends more intrigue, and their appearances garner more coverage."

After the Chiefs's Super Bowl loss, Travis Kelce admitted on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason that he "wasn't the best leader" he could be.

A source claimed - per US Weekly - that Kelce "was working too much last year and he didn't play as well as he wanted." With NFL training camp likely starting in July, Kelce reportedly "wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor."

During their time away from cameras, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entertained friends at Swift's New York City and Nashville residences while taking mini-trips. Their private activities reportedly include watching movies and working out together.

While the couple enjoys their privacy, relationship speculation continues. Per RadarOnline, Swift and Travis Kelce have adopted a puppy together, which a source described as "practice for a baby."

Though neither Swift nor Travis Kelce has confirmed any marriage plans, Us Weekly reported in February that the couple is "on the same page about taking the next step." For now, they appear content with their lower profile.

