Taylor Swift reacts to birth of Jason and Kylie Kelce's 4th daughter Finnley Anne

Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce. just became a mom of four, and Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, showed some love.
On Tuesday, Kylie shared that she and Jason welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, on Sunday. As friends and fans congratulated the family, Taylor also reacted by liking Kylie's Instagram post.
Taylor Swift likes Jason Kelce's wife's IG Post for second time
In November, when Kylie Kelce announced her pregnancy, Taylor Swift liked that post as well.
Kylie and Jason introduced their baby girl with adorable photos. One showed little Finnley wrapped in a blanket, while another captured the happy parents with their newborn.
Kylie captioned the post:
“Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. 3/30/25."
Finnley now joins her three older sisters: Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), and Bennett (2).
For the pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Jason put up a fun arrangement. Their three daughters wore "big sister" sweaters.
"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page," the caption read.
Going by the IG post, each reacted differently. Wyatt looked shocked, Elliotte smiled and Bennett cried.
