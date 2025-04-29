IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce turns heads in Las Vegas while golfing with Justin Timberlake, brother Jason and Andrew Santino

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoyed a boys' day out playing golf with American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and his brother Jason Kelce, Andrew Santino and others. Santino shared a post on his Instagram account, showing a glimpse of his golf outing in Las Vegas.

They had a fun-filled outing playing golf at Justin Timberlake's annual 8 AM Invitational event.

"Once again @8amgolf and @justintimberlake put together a dance in the desert 🌵 to remember Team JT took home the trophy…again," Santino wrote in the caption of IG post.

Travis Kelce is an avid golfer and often plays the sport whenever he can find time from his NFL schedule. He has even played in the golf exhibition series, The Match.

In the eighth edition of the popular golf event, Kelce teamed up with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes, to compete against NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The event was held at Wynn Golf Club on June 29, 2023, where the NFL stars won the game by 3&2.

Travis Kelce is also set to make a special guest appearance in the popular Adam Sandler golf movie, Happy Gilmore 2. It is a sequel to the 1996 comedy-sports movie of the same name and also features professional golfers.

In one of his interviews in Jan. 2025, Travis Kelce opened up about his role in the golf-based movie, saying (0.21):

"That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career … working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

In addition to Kelce, renowned American rapper Eminem, wrestler Becky Lynch and NFL star Reggie Bush also have cameos in the movie. Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on July 25, 2025, on Netflix.

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves with Justin Timberlake on the greens at 8 AM Invitational

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake shared a video of his 8 AM invitational golf match. He posted a behind-the-scenes video in which the match's participants are seen dancing on the greens.

Travis Kelce also shows his dance moves with the American singer. Sharing the post, Timberlake wrote:

"We also golfed, part IV"

Kelce has been having a good time during this offseason, enjoying a much-needed break after his team, the Chiefs, lost in the Super Bowl Championship in February.

