"Open to having kids" - Travis Kelce "eager" to start a family with Taylor Swift after brother Jason Kelce's 4th child: report

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie becoming parents to their fourth child definitely had an impact on Travis Kelce. The couple announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley, last week, attracting a 1-word message from the Kansas City Chiefs star and a subtle reaction from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

According to a report by Life&Style, Jason and Kylie's fourth pregnancy definitely influenced Travis Kelce, who has changed his mindset about his wedding with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs' tight end has apparently opened up to having kids with Swift before getting married. Sharing details on the tight end's opinion, an unnamed source said:

"Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline. He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!"

The report further revealed how Travis Kelce's "father instincts kick in" every chance he gets to spend 'uncle time' with his nieces. Interestingly, Swift has also been well aware of how important "starting a family" has been for the Chiefs' tight end.

Having kids definitely comes with a lot of responsibilities and duties. Therefore, the couple would be giving it a good, long, hard thought before deciding to move forward with their family expansion plans. Nevertheless, fans could expect the couple to get married first, before breaking the news of their first-ever pregnancy.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have kept a low profile in offseason due to Blake Lively

Unlike last year's offseason when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were all over the internet with their public appearances, the couple has maintained a low profile for the last two months. Interestingly, one of the major reasons behind this has been Swift's close friend, Blake Lively.

According to an insider from US Weekly, Taylor Swift has been keeping herself away from any controversy that would drag her into Lively's legal battles with Justin Baldoni. Elaborating on how Lively has been connected with the couple's minimal public appearances, the source said:

“All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she’s trying to destress."

Since going public with their romance, the relationship has been high-profile. It is something that has affected Travis Kelce, and according to the aforementioned report, the tight end wished to 'take a breather' from all the public attention.

