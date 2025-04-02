Travis Kelce wishes to 'take (a breather)' from massive public attention brought in by Taylor Swift romance: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have kept their public appearances minimal throughout the offseason. Apart from their handful of dinner outings, the couple has rarely been seen together in public. Recently, it came to light that the two have intentionally been maintaining a low profile.

According to a US Weekly report on Tuesday, Kelce has become conscious about making public appearances with Swift. According to an insider close to the couple, the Chiefs tight end wishes to take a step back from all the public attention he has been receiving since Day 1 of his romance with Swift.

"Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing. Travis wants to take (a breather) from the public eye. He was working too much last year, and he didn’t play as well as he wanted. He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor," an unnamed source reported to the publication.

One more reason why Kelce and Swift have kept a low profile is the singer's close friend Blake Lively's ongoing legal battles with Justin Baldoni. Another source reported to the publication that Swift doesn't want to drag herself or Kelce into Lively's controversy.

“All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she’s trying to destress,” the source said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift traveling between KC and NYC

Even though Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have restricted their public appearances, the couple has been traveling between Kansas City and New York. "Doing nothing" has been one of the favorite things that Swift and Kelce have enjoyed doing this offseason while enjoying private time at their KC and NYC properties.

"Taylor and Travis have been between Kansas, Nashville, Rhode Island and New York. Just doing nothing at all has been a dream of theirs for a while. Obviously, the (Eras Tour) threw them into the spotlight. (Now) they’re enjoying some R&R after working their butts off, making the most of their time off. They’re fully living their best lives," an US Weekly source said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently visited Montana to find themselves a new house surrounded by nature. During their Montana vacation, the couple also had an intimate dinner date with NFL reporter Erin Andrews.

