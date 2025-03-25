Travis Kelce credits NFL reporter Erin Andrews for 'encouraging' Taylor Swift to date Chiefs' TE: Report

It has been almost two years since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swifst started dating. While most fans are well aware of how their romance began, ESPN reporter Erin Andrews' contribution to helping the couple get together often goes unnoticed.

On Sunday, Page Six released a report detailing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent outing in Montana. The couple reportedly enjoyed a secret date night with NFL reporter Erin Andrews at Lone Mountain Ranch. An unnamed source further revealed how Kelce credited Andrews during their dinner together for encouraging Swift to date the Chiefs tight end.

“Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him. They’re all good friends," the source explained.

Apart from being close friends with Taylor Swift, Erin Andrews has always been a huge fan of the Blank Space singer. In fact, according to the NFL reporter, Swift has also helped her deal with "a**holes" in her sports media career.

Erin Andrews revealed Taylor Swift's contribution in helping her deal with 'a**holes'

Throughout her career in media, NFL reporter Erin Andrews has dealt with many "a**holes." In an interview with ELLE last month, Andrews revealed that she uses Taylor Swift's techniques to deal with such individuals. Swift has been a pro at handling criticism and trolling, which highly influenced Andrews.

During the interview, Andrews confessed that it was Taylor Swift's "The Man" song which has been her biggest tool in dealing with "a**holes" all these years. Sharing details into how this song has been a huge help for her, Andrews explained:

"What would Taylor do?' The song 'The Man' is my anthem. My girlfriend, Charissa Thompson, who does my 'Calm Down' podcast with me, we deal with a**holes, and we’re always like, 'OK, what would Taylor do?' You never see her be nasty. You never see her be catty. She always handles things so professionally."

Before crediting Erin Andrews for setting him up with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shared his heartbreaking reaction to sister-in-law Kylie Kelce's pet dog Baloo's death. Apart from Travis, her mother Donna also shared her emotional reaction to the tragic news.

