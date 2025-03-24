Travis Kelce shares heartbreaking reaction to sister-in-law Kylie Kelce's loss of close family member

The offseason turned tragic for former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, as they recently lost one of their family members. The family lost their pet dog Baloo recently, and Kylie broke the news to their fans via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Kylie Kelce's heartbreaking Instagram post included a brief message that reflected her emotions about her beloved dog Baloo's death. The podcaster's IG post attracted reactions from not just fans but also her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his reaction in the IG post's comment section and wrote two crying face emojis.

Travis Kelce shares heartbreaking reaction to Kylie Kelce's loss of close family member (Image Source: Kylie/IG)

Apart from Travis Kelce, his mother, Donna, also reacted to Baloo's death and commented:

"My heart goes out to you!!!!"

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kylie recalled breaking the news of their pet's demise to their daughters. Recalling that exact moment, Kylie wrote:

"When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going. I told her that he was going to heaven, and without skipping a beat, she replied, 'Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!'"

Moving forward in her brief statement, Kylie Kelce talked about the "sweetest" traits of her dog while expressing gratitude for the time the couple got to spend with Baloo. Concluding her statement, Kylie further added:

"He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips. The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic. Miss you already, Bubbies."

Kylie Kelce revealed being against viral methods of inducing 'labor at home'

Ever since Kylie Kelce announced her fourth pregnancy, she has received so many methods to "induce labor at home" from her fans. In the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie claimed to be strictly against these methods. Talking about the reason behind her decision, she said:

"If that comes up on your induction suggestions, the ways to induce labor at home, opt out. I'm going to tell you the reason I was told not to do that. Very simple. A simple explanation... I was told it makes labor messy. Ain't nobody got time for that. We're not doing that."

Kylie has started preparing her pregnancy kit as the labor day nears, and recently shared a glimpse into all the things that she has included in her "hospital bag." Interestingly, she claimed that her hospital bag hasn't changed much since her daughter Wyatt's birth.

