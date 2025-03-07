Kylie Kelce shares glimpse into pregnancy kit she plans to carry on labor day

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, has been preparing for her fourth labor and has started getting her hands on prepping the kit bag for labor day. Interestingly, putting together her essentials won't be hard because her "hospital bag" hasn't changed much since she gave birth to her daughter, Wyatt.

In Thursday's "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie opened up about her preparation for labor day and shared a glimpse into her bag. Listing out the things that she plans to carry inside her bag, Kylie said:

"I will say, my hospital bag has not changed very much since Wyatt. In my hospital bag has been pajamas, probably two sets that are stretchy, that are very very stretchy. My toiletry bag with all the goodies, which is shampoo, conditioner, a bar of Dove soap." (Timestamp: 11:22)

"A robe to cover my butt when I'm wearing a hospital gown and it gets a little chili. My going home outfit: some snacks for both myself and my husband. Slippers, flip-flops."

Apart from talking about her preparation for labor day, Kylie revealed the biggest tip she received from her husband, Jason, about how he handled the pressure of labor day.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, reveals the ex-Eagles star's tip for pre-labor

In the same podcast episode, Kylie Kelce talked about her husband Jason's tips for fathers to handle labor day like a pro. According to Kylie, Jason feels that every father should carry a snack with them. Talking about the reason behind it, the podcaster said:

"He thinks that you should eat a snack right before mom starts pushing because he's convinced that it's an issue with your blood sugar," Kylie said. "I giggle a little only because it [eating a snack] sounds ridiculous. But when you are in it, having gone through it three times, it seems legit."

Jason Kelce has already been through three labors with his wife, arguably making his tip legitimate. Apart from talking about her pregnancy, Kylie included Taylor Swift in one of her conversations and shared her 4-word reaction to the singer's work ethic.

