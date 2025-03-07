Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals ex-Eagles star's 'biggest' pre-labour tip

Jason Kelce will be welcoming his fourth daughter soon, and his wife Kylie shared something from his experience for prospective fathers. On the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, Kylie was joined by Kate Hudson and they discussed topics ranging from parenthood and pregnancy to movies.

Kylie shared a funny anecdote about how Jason helps prevent themselves from burning out before assisting in childbirth and said this was his 'biggest tip' for expectant dads.

"He thinks that you should eat a snack right before mom starts pushing because he's convinced that it's an issue with your blood sugar. I giggle a little only because it [eating a snack] sounds ridiculous. But when you are in it, having gone through it three times, it seems legit," she said (starting at 13:00).

"I don't remember which birth it was, but I do remember looking over as I got the shakes and I'm like, 'We're going.' And he's like, mid-bite getting ready to hold me for a crunch."

What is inside Kylie Kelce's hospital bag? Jason Kelce's wife gives details

In the same episode, Kylie shared what she and Jason Kelce would pack in their respective hospital bags, which, according to her, "has not really changed." The first item was pajamas - “probably two sets that are very, very stretchy.” Next was a toiletry bag with basic sanitary products like shampoo and soap. Third, a robe “to cover when I’m wearing a hospital gown and if it gets a little chilly.” And last, her "going home outfit" and sandals/slippers.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center's bag, meanwhile, “usually consists of sleep shorts, a change of clothes and his toiletry bag.” He also brings a fan.

"I've said it before. I don’t want him to have to suffer. I want him to be comfortable. Now, did I want him to carry a whole a** fan to the hospital? Not really, but he did, and it made him more comfy and it got him better sleep. So whatever, I would not be surprised if this time around he levels up and brings an air mattress," Kylie said (segment begins at 05:35).

As for the due date of the child, Kylie hinted at reaching nine months, claiming that "my child’s bu** is so far into my lungs that I can’t inflate them fully."

