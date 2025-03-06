Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift' work ethics

For being one of the most famous individuals in the world, Taylor Swift's work ethic has a lot to do with her success. Often praised for this by celebrities, the "Shake It Off" singer was recently applauded by Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie.

In Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce was accompanied by Hollywood actress Kate Hudson. During a segment of the podcast, Hudson and Kylie talked about how the drive to work hard has been one of the most crucial factors for the success of celebrities like Taylor Swift. Sharing her opinion on Swift's work ethic, Kylie said:

"The drive is incredible." (27:34)

Not just Kylie Kelce but also Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt felt the same about Taylor Swift. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in November, Watt praised Swift's work ethic and said:

"I went to the first one, the first one in America, and it was unbelievable ... the duration is stunning, it's insane and maybe it's longer now, when I did it it was like three and a half hours long."

"I mean we're talking straight, max 10 minutes break, it just pure singing, dancing, moving ... every damn night back to back. We play a game, we get four days rest, we're pissed like 'alright we need a long break.' this is back to back every night," Watt further added.

Kylie Kelce revealed being appreciative of Taylor Swift

Last month, Kylie Kelce battled massive backlash from fans for reportedly refusing to eat Taylor Swift's hand-cooked meal during a double date. In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie talked about her bond with Swift and how appreciative she has been of the "Blank Space" singer.

"Anyone that asks me in person, I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate her and how much I love the fact that you can tell how happy Travis is. And that's what I care about."

Kylie Kelce concluded her statement by asking fans and media to stop pitting "women against women" and claimed to have no beef with Taylor Swift. Per the podcaster, she didn't refuse Swift's request to try her food. If anything, she enjoyed eating the singer's hand-baked funfetti pancakes.

