Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reveals being bothered by media exploiting her relationship with Taylor Swift 

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie made headlines last week when she recalled her double date with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, during an episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast. However, Kylie had to face backlash from fans who called her out for refusing to eat Swift's home-cooked meal.

In Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce set the record straight about the reality behind the backlash. Kylie bashed fans and media for creating "dumb" beef between her and Taylor Swift. Talking about being bothered by the recent headlines about her and Swift, Kylie said:

"The thing that bothers me the most about this headline, besides the fact that I directly addressed why I didn't eat the meal in the caller daddy episode, why are we trying to pit women against women? Why are we doing that? That seems dumb and counterproductive." (10:31)

"Anyone that asks me in person, I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate her and how much I love the fact that you can tell how happy Travis is. And that's what I care about. So let's not pit women against women. Let's stop writing articles when there's not any beef to write articles about," Kylie further added.

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie praised Taylor Swift’s handmade confetti pancakes

Before launching her criticism towards the "dumb" controversy, Kylie revealed that she didn't "refuse" anything that Taylor Swift cooked. If anything, she confessed to trying out the singer's hand-baked funfetti pancakes and revealed having "loved them." Sharing her reaction to eating the sweet delight, Kylie said:

"I didn't refuse any anything. I wouldn't refuse anything especially if I was without child. Just to set the record straight the weekend that we were together where I was unable to stomach the dinner, home-cooked meal." (9:58)

"I did get a chance to try, I believe they were funfetti pancakes. Regardless, they hit. They were so good. Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good," Kylie added further.

Kylie previously released a Valentine's Day special podcast episode featuring her husband Jason Kelce. During the episode, Kylie revealed the heartwarming Christmas gift she received from the ex-Eagles star.

