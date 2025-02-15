Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reveals heartwarming Christmas gift she received from ex-Eagles star

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce lost his beloved dog Winnie last year. However, Kelce decided to preserve the memory of his late dog through a heartwarming present, which he gifted to his wife Kylie on Christmas.

On Friday, Kelce appeared alongside his wife Kylie on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast and recalled multiple memorable moments from their relationship. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kylie asked Jason to shed light on what he gifted her on Christmas last year.

"Christmas gift this year, I got you a pendant. A locket that had a picture of our dog Winnie, who passed away this year. It was like a gold little locket that had a little green emerald thingy," Jason said.

"I didn't want to get the K in the front. I wanted it to be just 'winn' on the back and at first we did the K and then I tried to be like, 'ah actually don't put the K on there' and then they already engraved it," Jason added.

Kylie Kelce confessed to keeping relationship 'secret' during initial days of dating

Before talking about her marriage in the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce made an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Tuesday.

During one of the segments of the podcast, Kylie recalled her initial dating days and confessed to keeping her romance a "secret" from all her friends.

"I kept it a secret for a long time. I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew," Kylie said. "My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone. There was a there was one time where I was talking to one of my teammates and she said like, 'Who is this guy you're seeing?'"

"I was like, 'He just lives in the city.' And they were like, 'Why are you being so sketchy about it?' And I was like, 'Because he has a job that's kind of public. I'm not going to get into it.' And so I was just like, 'Oh like he plays for the Eagles.' We got there eventually. Like it was a very roundabout way but we got there," she added.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie didn't celebrate Valentine's Day like typical couples. Instead, Kylie recently crowned watching the Eagles Super Bowl parade as her "most romantic" date activity for Valentine's Day.

