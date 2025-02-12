Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals reason for keeping relationship 'secret' during initial dating days

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married for nearly eight years, excluding their two years of dating which started in 2016. However, instead of posting each other online and making headlines with their romance, the couple kept their relationship a "secret."

In Tuesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie Kelce confessed to keeping her romance with her husband Jason "a secret for a long time."

"I kept it a secret a long time," Kylie said (39:05). "I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone. There was a there was one time where I was talking to one of my teammates and she said like, 'Who is this guy you're seeing?'

"I was like, 'He just lives in the city.' And they were like, 'Why are you being so sketchy about it?' And I was like, 'Because he has a job that's kind of public. I'm not going to get into it.' And so I was just like, 'Oh like he plays for the Eagles.' We got there eventually. Like it was a very roundabout way but we got there."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed her dad's reaction to her relationship with ex-Eagles star

Kylie Kelce also talked about revealing her romance with the ex-NFL star to her dad, who was "appalled" when he found out.

“My dad was appalled," Kelce said (45:01). "My dad was not happy. He was actually very disturbed. He was like, ‘Do not ruin this. Do not ruin this for me.’ I knew he would be like, ‘You’re not a bimbo.’ My dad is very much (a) girl dad. (He’s) protective, going to make sure that you hold yourself the right way and that you present yourself well.

“You always need to make sure that you have your own stuff going on, that you could always support yourself if anything were to ever happen. He was the one I was most concerned about.”

In another segment of the podcast, Kelce shared her opinion on the controversial term "WAG" and the reason why most women in the NFL find it offensive.

