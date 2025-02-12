Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains 'stigma' associated with term WAG that makes it offensive

While Kylie Kelce is recognized as the spouse of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, she wishes to discourage the labeling of significant others. During the Super Bowl weekend celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kylie Kelce appeared on Wednesday as a guest on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Cooper inquired about Kelce's view on the term "WAG," which denotes the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. In response, Kylie Kelce expressed her dislike for the term, as it implies a woman is solely defined by her partner's career. She mentioned that during Jason Kelce's playing days, they aimed to separate his NFL career from their lifestyle, treating it strictly as his job.

"I don't like it. I don't like it because I think it has a serious negative connotation attached," Kylie Kelce said. "I think that it's this suggestion that your spouse's profession swallows you up as well. I have made a serious effort to make sure that ... both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that while he was playing, that it was clear that that was his job."

Kylie Kelce went on to say that a lifestyle of designer clothes, handbags, and large homes is typically associated with professional athletes and WAGS. She said that sometimes people are shocked when they see her and Jason Kelce's home and that it's just a regular home, not extravagant.

Kylie Kelce revealed details of double date she and Jason Kelce had with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

While speaking with Alex Cooper, Kylie Kelce revealed that she and Jason Kelce found out about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship ahead of their 'hard launch.' Cooper then asked Kelce if she and Jason Kelce had ever had a double date with them.

Kylie Kelce went on to say they had an 'at-home' date night, but her lack of appetite early in her pregnancy prevented her from enjoying the meal.

"I don't know that I really ate the meal. This is going to sound terrible. I didn't really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant. It was one of those where like nothing would sit with me." Kylie Kelce told Alex Cooper.

In the fall, Jason and Kylie Kelce revealed that they are expecting their fourth daughter in 2025. They already have three daughters: five-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte and nearly two-year-old Bennett.

