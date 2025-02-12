Eagles legend Jason Kelce praises Philly's Super Bowl win despite brother Travis' crushing loss

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was glad to see the team win the Super Bowl despite them beating his brother Travis' Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles cruised to a 40-22 win over the Chiefs. Ahead of the game, Jason said he would be rooting for Philadelphia as he played with so many who hadn't won a Super Bowl.

But, the Eagles' win meant Jason's brother Travis lost, which made the game bittersweet for the former Eagles center. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"These guys really stuck it together and found a way to f--king do it, and it's hard, it is so hard to get all the way to the Super Bowl and win in this league," Jason said.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just think this is such a huge moment for all of these guys that came up short two years ago that were there and how they built this thing in the two-year sense, and it makes being a former Eagle extremely proud. And I think the entire city obviously means a lot."

As Jason Kelce said, it was a special game for many Eagles players on the team that lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Travis Kelce 'kicking' himself over Super Bowl performance

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to win its third-straight Super Bowl, but that didn't happen.

However, the Eagles started strong while the Chiefs struggled on both sides of the ball. Following the loss, Kelce says he's disappointed in himself and his performance.

"I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field," Kelce said (via RochesterFirst). "I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys you know, calm, cool and collected. ... It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended."

Kelce finished the game with just four receptions for 39 yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.