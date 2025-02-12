Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares how she first learned about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's romance

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, shared details about first learning about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. The Chiefs' tight end has been dating the American pop star since 2023.

During Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie Kelce opened up about her brother-in-law's relationship. In her interview with Alex Cooper, Kylie revealed that she and Jason knew about the relationship before the other members of the Kelce family.

"I will say we knew before everyone else knew, but it did not hit the group chat," Kylie said.

Kylie added that she and her husband learned about it before Swift attended a Chiefs game in September 2023.

"Jase and I found out together, but we knew before they hard-launched with her going to a game," Kylie said.

However, Kylie did not immediately meet Swift. The two first met during Kansas City's matchup with the Buffalo Bills in January 2024.

Kylie acknowledged in the interview that many were surprised it took so long for her to meet Swift, sparking rumors that she was avoiding the pop star. However, she clarified that she was not avoiding Swift and also expressed her excitement about meeting the singer for the first time.

"People are deeply disturbed by this," Kylie said. "There was all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other!' I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet anyone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

Travis and Swift's dating rumors began circulating in mid-2023. In September 2023, during an appearance on "DeCamara & Ritchie" on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP, Jason jokingly hinted at Swift and Travis' relationship.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason said, via PEOPLE. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Shortly after the podcast, Swift attended the Chiefs' game on Sept. 24, 2023. Since then, she has often been seen cheering for the Chiefs during NFL games.

Jason Kelce’s wife shares details about her first double date with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie Kelce revealed that she and her husband, Jason Kelce, had gone on a double date with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at one of their houses. However, she did not disclose whose house they had dinner at.

Kylie also shared that she couldn’t eat the meal that night as she was pregnant.

“This is going to sound terrible," Kylie said. "I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant and it was one of those where nothing sounded (good to me).”

Swift shares a good bond with the Kelce family and has attended Chiefs games with Travis' parents.

