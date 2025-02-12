Travis Kelce expresses gratitude for unfiltered support after crashing out vs Eagles during 2025 Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a three-peat in the 2025 Super Bowl didn't come to fruition. The Philadelphia Eagles were too much to handle in all three facets of the game and the Chiefs failed to gain momentum and fight back.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce addressed the Super Bowl loss for the first time. He first expressed his gratitude for his team and the loyal Chiefs Kingdom fanbase. He then showed his love and appreciation for his family and friends who supported him.

Kelce also gave credit to the Philadelphia Eagles and their gameplay in Sunday's matchup.

"I love my teammates, I love my coaches, Chiefs Kingdom. I'm sorry for how it ended," Kelce said (06:10). "But, you know, I have a beautiful life. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me and everything that I do. And they were all there, you know, cheering me on and and hoping for the best on on Sunday.

"Man, I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles. They were firing on all cylinders coming out. And it just felt like we just never, we never had control over what was going on in that game.

Kelce added how the Kansas City offense struggled to find its footing and that he felt it truly never had control. Kelce had just four catches on six targets for 39 yards.

Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumors after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce has played 12 seasons in the NFL, and as a tight end in his mid-30s, the question of retirement presented itself. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he told his older brother, Jason Kelce, that he knows everyone wants an answer on whether he will retire or continue to play.

He said that at this point, he is putting the retirement question off, insinuating that he doesn't have an actual answer and doesn't want to allow his emotions to influence an important career decision.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now I'm just kicking everything down the road," Travis said. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road, and I'm not making any crazy decisions. But right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years—I’ve played more football than anybody. And it’s because the people that are in that building.”-Kelce said on "New Heights"

Travis continued by saying that he is just focusing on showing support for his teammates and the coaching staff who have poured themselves into this season.

