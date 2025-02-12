Travis Kelce addresses retirement rumors after Chiefs' devastating 2025 Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in NFL history during his legendary career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been selected to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams along with his three Super Bowl rings.

He unfortunately came up short of winning his fourth ring this year after the Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 on Sunday. Rumors have been swirling that he may be considering retirement following the loss. He recently addressed this situation during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now I'm just kicking everything down the road," Travis said on Wednesday. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road, and I'm not making any crazy decisions.

"Right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this thing. I've been fortunate over the past five or six years and I've played more football than anybody. And it's because of the people that are in that building."

Travis has played in 25 playoff games, the most of any active player, during his 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and reached the postseason in each of the past 10 seasons. They have made it to at least the AFC championship game in the last seven years, so his extended seasons could be a factor in his potential retirement decision.

The superstar TE is already 35 years old and is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career. He had career lows of 823 yards and three touchdowns in his 11 years as a starter. He is still one of the best overall players in his position, but his age and relative decline could be the reasons why he declined to fully commit to playing next season.

Travis Kelce is the best tight end in NFL Playoff history

Travis Kelce(image credit: getty)

While several TEs can be debated as the best of all time for the position, Travis Kelce has surpassed all of them in the playoffs. He is one of the most productive postseason receivers ever, regardless of position.

Kelce set the record this year among all players with 178 career receptions in the playoffs. He also joined Jerry Rice as the only other player in NFL history to have more than 2,000 receiving yards in the postseason. He has nearly 700 more playoff yards than Rob Gronkowski, who is the next closest TE in this category.

