"He doesn't need my pity" - Eagles legend Jason Kelce struggling to “process feelings” after Travis Kelce's Super Bowl loss

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce issued a lengthy statement after the team won Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia defeated Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout.

Entering the game, Jason Kelce said he would be rooting for Philadelphia but also wanted Travis to have a great game. After watching the Eagles win it all, Kelce took to X to share a lengthy statement:

"That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago.

"On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

Kelce began praising his former Eagles teammates before turning his attention to his brother. The former Philadelphia center said:

"As for my brother, there isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity.

"He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. "

He continued:

"I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, but in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."

The Chiefs lost 40-22, as Kansas City was looking to win its third-straight Super Bowl and be the first team to do so.

In the loss, Travis Kelce recorded four receptions for 39 yards.

Jason Kelce looking forward to the parade

After taking some time to talk about his brother, Jason Kelce said he was looking forward to the Philadelphia Eagles parade:

"Congratulations Philadelphia, I look forward to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days. I mean who doesn’t love a parade!"

Kelce was part of a parade in Philadelphia as he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

