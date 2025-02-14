Jason Kelce's wife Kylie declares Eagles' Super Bowl Parade as the 'most romantic' Valentine's Day date

It's Valentine's Day, however, ex-Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has no special plans with his wife Kylie for the 'festival of romance.' Kylie Kelce recently revealed how the couple haven't planned anything romantic for this year's Valentine's Day.

Instead, the couple would spend their day watching the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade. Kylie Kelce shared her Valentine's Day plans in the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, released on Friday.

Talking about how watching the parade would be their "romantic way" of celebrating Valentine's Day, Kylie said:

"Is it safe to say we do not have Valentine's plans this year? Well, we have the parade, which might be the most romantic way to spend Valentine's Day." (14:00)

To which Jason replied:

"The top way you can spend Valentine's Day in Philadelphia is by going to an Eagles Super Bowl parade."

"There has to be a population—specifically, a population of women—who are very disappointed by the fact that their significant others will be spending Valentine's Day day-drinking on Broad Street and won’t make it to dinner," Kylie added to Jason's comment.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie confessed to keeping romance a secret during initial dating days

Kylie Kelce met her husband Jason through Tinder and the couple kept their relationship low-key during their initial days, especially the podcaster. During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Tuesday, Kylie confessed to keeping her relationship "a secret for a long time" and said:

"I kept it a secret a long time. I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone. There was a, there was one time where I was talking to one of my teammates and she said like, 'Who is this guy you're seeing?'"

"I was like, 'He just lives in the city.' And they were like, 'Why are you being so sketchy about it?' And I was like, 'Because he has a job that's kind of public. I'm not going to get into it.' And so I was just like, 'Oh, like he plays for the Eagles.' We got there eventually. Like it was a very roundabout way but we got there," Kylie added.

In another segment of the podcast, Kylie Kelce recalled an incident where she got humbled by her daughters.

