Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reveals getting humbled by daughters during 4th pregnancy journey

The ex-Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie share three daughters, and the couple are expecting their fourth. As Kylie went through her fourth pregnancy journey, she encountered multiple incidents with her three daughters, which humbled her.

On Wednesday, Kylie Kelce appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she talked about getting humbled by her kids. Recalling an incident involving her younger daughter Bennett Llewellyn, Kylie said:

"Oh my God. 'Your belly's big'. I'm like, 'because Mom is growing a human being that's why mom's belly is big.' They'll humble you all the time. Like our youngest, a ago maybe a couple weeks ago looked right at me and was like, 'uh boobs.'" (7:53)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was like 'yes'. This was in the morning. I just gotten out of the shower. I'm like getting dressed, she's sitting on the bed and she goes, 'boobs' and I said, 'yes' and she goes beggy and I was like, 'okay guys, there is a human being in here. I'm trying to give you a sibling.' They'll humble you," Kylie added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed the reason for not taking kids to Super Bowl 59

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans. However, instead of taking the kids with her, she decided to keep them home. Kylie talked about her reasons for the same, during an interview with Today.com on Thursday, and said:

"The logistics of travel, school and childcare were just too overwhelming. They don't also really watch football in a way that they would enjoy being in the stadium for the duration of the Super Bowl. So in an effort to sort of just give everyone their best shot at enjoying the day, they will be watching the Super Bowl from home."

Moreover, during the same episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie recalled the moment when she first got to know about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift. According to Kylie, she and her husband Jason discovered Travis and Taylor’s dating status together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.