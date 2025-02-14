  • home icon
  Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revisits 'very romantic' wedding proposal memory with ex-Eagles star

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revisits 'very romantic' wedding proposal memory with ex-Eagles star

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 14, 2025 19:31 GMT
Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" - Source: Getty
Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" - Source: Getty

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has been married to his wife Kylie for nearly seven years.

While Kylie Kelce has often talked about her wedding day publicly, she has rarely talked about her firsthand reaction to getting proposed to by Jason.

In Friday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce was accompanied by her husband Jason, and the couple was seen talking about their dating days. In one of the segments of the podcast, Jason Kelce claimed to be a "winner" when it comes to making the "top romantic gestures."

When Kylie said, "you cannot count proposing," Jason replied: "I mean, that's [a] very romantic gesture."
"I know, but you can't count it. Pretty romantic. I don't remember exactly what you said. I have stated that publicly that I blacked out when you told me to get out [of] the car," Kylie quipped.

Kylie Kelce revealed still being upset with Jason Kelce for losing Super Bowl ring

Jason Kelce accidentally lost his Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring during an episode of "New Heights Live" in May last year. Even though it's been nine months since he lost the ring, Kylie hasn't forgiven him for putting it inside a "kiddie pool of chili."

"He lost the ring in chili, that is correct. He did. I have not let him live that down. I will always bring that back up. It still stings, I think. I think I'm just continuing to rub salt in the wound," Kylie said via the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast last Thursday. (38:00)

“But it is a wound that should remain open for the pouring of salt because of how ridiculous it is that he insisted that we put his actual Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of chili. I can't. I love him so much. He's just so ridiculous," Kylie added.

It's Valentine's Day, but Jason Kelce and his wife have decided to keep it simple this year. Instead of going the extra mile to do something special, Kylie Kelce declared the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade as the couple's "most romantic" Valentine's Day date.

Edited by Steven Kubitza
