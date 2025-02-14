Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revisits 'very romantic' wedding proposal memory with ex-Eagles star

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has been married to his wife Kylie for nearly seven years.

Ad

While Kylie Kelce has often talked about her wedding day publicly, she has rarely talked about her firsthand reaction to getting proposed to by Jason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In Friday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce was accompanied by her husband Jason, and the couple was seen talking about their dating days. In one of the segments of the podcast, Jason Kelce claimed to be a "winner" when it comes to making the "top romantic gestures."

When Kylie said, "you cannot count proposing," Jason replied: "I mean, that's [a] very romantic gesture."

Ad

"I know, but you can't count it. Pretty romantic. I don't remember exactly what you said. I have stated that publicly that I blacked out when you told me to get out [of] the car," Kylie quipped.

Kylie Kelce revealed still being upset with Jason Kelce for losing Super Bowl ring

Jason Kelce accidentally lost his Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring during an episode of "New Heights Live" in May last year. Even though it's been nine months since he lost the ring, Kylie hasn't forgiven him for putting it inside a "kiddie pool of chili."

Ad

"He lost the ring in chili, that is correct. He did. I have not let him live that down. I will always bring that back up. It still stings, I think. I think I'm just continuing to rub salt in the wound," Kylie said via the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast last Thursday. (38:00)

Ad

“But it is a wound that should remain open for the pouring of salt because of how ridiculous it is that he insisted that we put his actual Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of chili. I can't. I love him so much. He's just so ridiculous," Kylie added.

It's Valentine's Day, but Jason Kelce and his wife have decided to keep it simple this year. Instead of going the extra mile to do something special, Kylie Kelce declared the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade as the couple's "most romantic" Valentine's Day date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.