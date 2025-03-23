Travis Kelce's mom Donna sends emotional message to Kylie Kelce after tragic death of pet dog

Kylie Kelce has suffered newfound heartbreak in the death of her second dog. And her mother-in-law Donna has nothing but condolences for her in this moment of grief.

On Saturday, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced that Baloo, their dog of seven years, had passed away:

"We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met. He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips."

She concluded:

"The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic. Miss you already."

In response, Donna, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, said:

"My heart goes out to you!"

Donna Kelce consoles daughter-in-law Kylie after dog's death

Travis and Kylie Kelce's dog Baloo most famously made an appearance on the New Heights podcast last year. As he was walking in view of the camera, Travis Kelce said (segment begins at 50:05 in the video below):

"G**damn, what the [expletive] is that? Pet him, you gotta pet him, you cant just let him in! ...Oh nice he just wanted to get on that nice cool leather couch. He's like, 'It's hot as [expletive] out here dog!'"

Recalling the passing of Kylie Kelce's other dog

Baloo's passing comes just over a year after Kylie Kelce's other dog Winnie did the same. Revealing the sad development on Instagram, she recalled:

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled “Gods gift to earth”. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all (led) me to Winnie and holy shit did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for and more."

She concluded:

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Earlier this month, Kylie told actress Kat Jennings on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that she wanted to adopt a kitten over her husband's objections.

