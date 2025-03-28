Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on house-hunting mission to find 'happy place’ in Montana: Report

Travis Kelce has started preparing for his post-NFL life with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple is reportedly house hunting together, per Page Six. The report elaborated on the couple's offseason trip to Montana to spend 'intimate' time together.

Ad

Interestingly, the Kansas City Chiefs star and the "Blank Space" hitmaker's primary intention behind making a trip to Montana was to find themselves a cozy house surrounded by beautiful mountains. Kelce and Swift love Montana because of privacy. An unnamed insider, sharing details about the couple's relaxing vacation, said:

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid. They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Travis Kelce worked on preparing for his post-retirement life, Taylor Swift has her "future planned out" with the Chiefs tight end. Per another report from RadarOnline, an insider claimed that Swift has been looking forward to "starting a family" with the Kansas City star.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” the report claimed.

Ad

Travis Kelce using offseason to prepare potential retirement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has reportedly been using the offseason to prepare for his potential retirement. Per a Daily Mail report released on Wednesday, an unnamed source shed light on Kelce's preparations. Talking about how the NFL star has been "very happy" to "learn what retirement will be like" with Swift, an insider said:

Ad

"With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over."

The reporter further explained Travis Kelce's plans to go "all in" for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which has been speculated to be his last season in the league. Post-retirement, Kelce could continue to focus better on his Hollywood career as an actor and a producer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.