  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce drops 1-word reaction as Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome 4th baby Finnley Anne

Travis Kelce drops 1-word reaction as Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome 4th baby Finnley Anne

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 02, 2025 05:16 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce drops 1-word reaction as Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome 4th baby Finnley Anne - Source: Getty

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's family grew over the weekend. The retired star's wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple's fourth child. She announced the news on Instagram with a collage of pictures.

Ad

She captioned the post:

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. 3/30/25"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Instagram post included pictures of their newborn daughter and photos of Jason and Kylie cradling her. Well wishes poured in for the couple in the comments section with the NFL's official account congratulating them. Comedian Whitney Cummings and Fox Sports host Erin Andrews were among those who left a heartfelt message on Kylie's post about the birth of her daughter.

Her brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, now an uncle of four, was also among those who commented on the post. He left a one-word response, writing, "Finnley," with three heart-eyes emojis.

Ad

The veteran tight end is overjoyed and will likely pay the couple and his niece a visit soon.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी