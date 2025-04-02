Travis Kelce drops 1-word reaction as Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome 4th baby Finnley Anne

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's family grew over the weekend. The retired star's wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple's fourth child. She announced the news on Instagram with a collage of pictures.

She captioned the post:

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. 3/30/25"

The Instagram post included pictures of their newborn daughter and photos of Jason and Kylie cradling her. Well wishes poured in for the couple in the comments section with the NFL's official account congratulating them. Comedian Whitney Cummings and Fox Sports host Erin Andrews were among those who left a heartfelt message on Kylie's post about the birth of her daughter.

Her brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, now an uncle of four, was also among those who commented on the post. He left a one-word response, writing, "Finnley," with three heart-eyes emojis.

The veteran tight end is overjoyed and will likely pay the couple and his niece a visit soon.

