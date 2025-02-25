Frances Tiafoe has opened up about a memorable encounter with global pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Tiafoe reflected on meeting the power couple while attending an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Tiafoe’s meeting with Swift and Kelce occurred on November 10, 2024, when he and Broomfield attended the Kansas City Chiefs' showdown against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs secured a narrow 16-14 victory but for Tiafoe, the day's highlight extended beyond the action on the field. The couple enjoyed the game from a private suite, where they crossed paths with Swift and Kelce.

Broomfield later shared glimpses of their time at the stadium, posting photos from the suite and moments with other NFL stars, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

"Chiefsss," Broomfield captioned her post.

Reflecting on the experience months later, Tiafoe recalled his initial excitement upon seeing Swift in the suite during an interview with TennisTV on February 24, 2025.

"We go into the suite. The first person we see in the suite is Taylor. And I'm like, okay, don't try to act like you've been here before. And so it's crazy because, you know, like I'm not even saying I'm swiftie, but like I appreciate greatness so much. And seeing how cool she was, she's got my ultimate respect. First off, she was very knowledgeable about what I was doing," Tiafoe said.

"She's like, man, we wanted to watch you play in the final and this and that at the [US] Open. And she's like, Trav [Travis Kelce] loves you and this and that. And we were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to earth. She's amazing. And hopefully we can do that again," he added.

Frances Tiafoe lauded Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes for their warm and welcoming attitude

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe during the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe commended Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes for their welcoming demeanor. Tiafoe expressed his appreciation for the Chiefs duo, noting how thrilled he was by their willingness to make him feel like a VIP.

"Trav [Travis Kelce] and Mahomes they're like "Yo we got to have you in KC [Kansan City]." Like them saying that is wild to me and they roll out the red carpet for me. It's crazy because playing tennis and being able to reach that many people and people want to meet me and hang out and actually do stuff, those are the things, it’s why you do what you do. It is kind of beyond just winning or just being good at your sport," Tiafoe said during "The Pivot Podcast" (at 27:00).

Notably, ATP World No. 18 Frances Tiafoe will take on Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2025 Mexican Open on February 25. The winner of this match will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or lucky loser Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

