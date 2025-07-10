  • home icon
Ed Sheeran reveals how Taylor Swift sparked his love for AFC South team

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 10, 2025 19:16 GMT
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience - Source: Getty
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift became a Chiefs fan through her relationship with Travis Kelce. Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, credited Swift for helping him discover his NFL team.

Sheeran made the revelation during his guest appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday. The "Perfect" singer admitted to being a huge fan of the Tennessee Titans. Discussing how Taylor Swift indirectly helped him become a Titans fan, Sheeran said (Timestamp: 30:04):

“I’m a Titans fan. I moved to Nashville for Taylor’s Red Tour in 2013 and I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in and I just bought some pajamas. And then when I got home, I was wearing pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Titans fan?’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.' Since then, Titans.”
Swift ended up becoming a genuine fan of the Chiefs, having attended a good number of games in the last two seasons. She reportedly plans on attending more Chiefs games in the upcoming 2025 NFL season than she attended in her two years of dating Kelce.

Taylor Swift achieved 'calmness and ease' in her relationship with Travis Kelce

Being one of the most talked-about celebrity couples, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift never had a relationship like a typical, ordinary couple. However, after two years of being in the spotlight constantly, the couple has finally achieved some "calmness and ease" in their relationship.

An unnamed source from PEOPLE told the publication about the ongoing stability in Kelce and Swift's relationship.

"They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis," the source said.

Another report from the same publication, released two weeks ago, revealed that Taylor Swift enjoyed letting Travis Kelce "shine" in public during their outings.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
