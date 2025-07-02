  • home icon
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift found 'calmness and ease' in their relationship despite backlash over public outings: Report

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 02, 2025 18:03 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift found
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift found 'calmness and ease’ in their relationship (Credits: GETTY)

Being one of the most popular celebrity couples, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have often been trolled for their public outings. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end called out criticism against his relationship on Monday, shortly after which PEOPLE released interesting details about their relationship dynamics.

This offseason, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have avoided making as many public appearances as they made last year. Kelce and Swift's slow approach to their relationship has "been a turning point for their relationship." According to PEOPLE, the couple has finally found peace in their romance amidst all of the criticism they have been facing.

"They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis," an unnamed source told the publication.
An insider further explained how the couple have been "soaking up every minute of this slower season together" all while Travis Kelce prepared for his reportedly last season in the NFL. The two have been enjoying their romance "without all the usual chaos" and their slow approach to the relationship has helped their "bond to deepen" over time.

Ice Spice reviewed her experience hanging out with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fans have always wondered what it's like to spend time with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Last month, Swift's best friend Ice Spice attended the Kids Choice Awards. During her red carpet appearance, Entertainment Tonight interviewed the rapper. During a segment, Ice Spice talked about her experience spending time with Swift and Kelce.

"They're really, really funny," Ice Spice said. "They're probably some of my funniest friends. They're funny, you guys. That's the scoop. They're like us.”
Before Ice Spice, the Chiefs guard Trey Smith made headlines for opening up about his first impression of Taylor Swift. Smith's statement came during an episode of "New Rory and Mal" podcast in May. Talking about how the Blank Space singer was "awesome, super nice" to him, Smith said:

"I think you meet her as a human being, as a person face-to-face, you understand she is a beautiful human being. She is awesome, super nice, she is thoughtful, she is kind."

After attending the Tight End University's concert together last week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City on Saturday. Following the weekend, the couple traveled to Ohio and were spotted dining at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin.

Quick Links

