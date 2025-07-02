Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying the extended downtime they have had the last few months. Between the NFL offseason and the conclusion of "The Eras Tour" in December 2024, the couple's schedule the last few months has welcomed plenty of opportunities for quality time together.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted having lunch in Kelce's home state of Ohio. PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that the couple dined at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, which is just a short distance from the tight end's hometown of Cleveland Heights.

"Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time," John Ponyicky, a manager at JoJo's, told PEOPLE. "They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team ... They sat at the bar for a bit, but also had a private lunch in a private room."

In the photos taken by other guests at the restaurant, Swift can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt that she paired with a pirouette skirt. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen wearing a blue striped shirt.

The couple's lunch date comes just a day after Travis Kelce played in a charity golf tournament at the Sand Ridge Golf Club in nearby Chardon, Ohio.

Travis Kelce raved about Taylor Swift's performance at "Tight End U"

Last week, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen and George Kittle hosted their fifth annual "Tight End U." The event is an opportunity for tight ends from across the league along with their significant others to enjoy three days together not only working out on the field but building relationships off the field as well.

As part of the three-day event that took place in Nashville, Tennessee, was the "Tight Ends and Friends Concert" at the Brooklyn Bowl. Country singer Kane Brown was the surprise guest who then surprised those in attendance by bring up another surprise: Taylor Swift. The Grammy winner took the stage for an impromptu performance of her hit song "Shake It Off".

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce raved about her performance and how quickly she put it all together.

“She was, like, in the back doing, like, musical notes for like [the band]. Like sheets of music. She was just kinda like writing out, like, I think the high hats maybe. I don't know. I'm not a musician, but she was like making sure that the band and everybody knew.

"Everybody was just, you know yeah. Then just went out there without practicing, and it was pitch perfect and just killed it.”-Travis Kelce said of Taylor Saift's impromptu performance"

This was the first time that Taylor Swift has attended "Tight End U" since she and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023.

