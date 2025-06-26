‘She was fantastic!’ - George Kittle gushes over Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at Tight End U with Travis Kelce

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had nothing but kind words to say about Taylor Swift after she attended Tight End U.

Tight End U has become a major event in the football world, as plenty of pro and college tight ends all go to Nashville to train with one another and learn from each other. It's run by Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle.

Not only do the tight ends practice, but they also do events, and this year was a concert featuring several country music stars like Kane Brown, Chase Rice, and ERNEST.

Yet, during the concert, Taylor Swift went on stage to sing one song, which shocked the crowd, and Kittle was surprised by it.

"Taylor could not have been kinder, more nice, and she was like, ‘I think it might be fun to go sing ‘Shake It Off.' And we were like, ‘It’d be amazing. Twist my arm, Taylor, please," Kittle said.

"So we made that one work. She was fantastic. For the venue that, I think, it was maybe 1,000 people, that was the loudest 1,000 people I’ve ever heard in my entire life. It was an incredible experience. I think everybody had a lot of fun just watching that one live."

Swift surprised the crowd by singing a song, and Kittle says it was a nice surprise for everyone in the venue, and for her to do. Kittle says Swift has been nothing but nice since attending Tight End U.

George Kittle reveals how much longer he plans to play for

George Kittle is 31 years old and has been in the NFL since 2017.

Kittle signed a four-year extension worth $76.4 million that will keep him with San Francisco through 2029, which is his age-36 season. After he signed his extension, Kittle went on Bussin' With the Boys and said he has no official timeline for retirement.

Instead, he says he will continue to play until he no longer has fun.

"Literally until I don't have fun anymore," Kittle said, via NFL.com. "Or if [his wife] Claire looks at me and goes, 'You kinda look like s--t out there, you should retire.' I'll be like, 'All right.'

"I don't know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like, 'Ah, this isn't that much fun anymore,' and I'll have a conversation with myself. But I'm feeling great right now."

Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns, but he did battle injuries last season.

