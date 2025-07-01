Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted together several times in 2025. From attending a Chiefs TE's family wedding to a Stanley Cup apperance, the couple is making the most of their rare downtime together. With Swift wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024 and Kelce in his NFL off-season, this summer marks the first time in their relationship that both aren’t juggling packed schedules.

Ad

Consequently, the “clout-chasing” narrative around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has definitely gained traction in some corners of the internet.

Now, in the latest episode (June 30) of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion addressed the speculation head-on, saying,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We’re having fun with it, being a couple. It gets thrown out there that we’re trying to seek attention now and then, and we’re just enjoying life, having fun, going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world that she hasn’t really [seen]… [Stanley Cup] was fun, man.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Earlier, in a press conference in January, Travis Kelce acknowledged the spotlight that’s followed them since Taylor Swift started attending Chiefs games, but he said that they’ve learned how to tune out the noise.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he said. "That's all that matters."

Most recently, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying another romantic evening in New York City on June 28, 2025.

Ad

The couple were seen holding hands and smiling as they strolled through Manhattan, radiating relaxed, date-night energy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taylor wore a pink-and-white houndstooth Balmain sundress paired with nude Louboutins and gold accessories, while Travis coordinated in a white button-down shirt with a pink floral detail, black slacks and sunglasses.

Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at Travis Kelce’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert

Taylor Swift lit up the stage with a surprise performance at Travis Kelce’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert on June 24, 2025, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

Ad

Dressed in a sleek black mini dress and boots, she grabbed a guitar and launched into her 2014 anthem “Shake It Off”, dedicating it to “our favorite players… the tight ends."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The concert was part of Tight End University (TEU), the annual NFL offseason summit Kelce co-founded with George Kittle and Greg Olsen. While Kane Brown was the headliner, Swift’s unannounced appearance stole the show.

The couple also made what fans are calling their “red carpet debut” at TEU’s opening night, walking hand-in-hand and flashing smiles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.