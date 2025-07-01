  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Trying to seek attention now & then" - Travis Kelce fires back at clout-chasing claims over public dates with Taylor Swift

"Trying to seek attention now & then" - Travis Kelce fires back at clout-chasing claims over public dates with Taylor Swift

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jul 01, 2025 14:31 GMT
Travis Kelce fires back at clout-chasing claims over public dates with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce fires back at clout-chasing claims over public dates with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted together several times in 2025. From attending a Chiefs TE's family wedding to a Stanley Cup apperance, the couple is making the most of their rare downtime together. With Swift wrapping her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024 and Kelce in his NFL off-season, this summer marks the first time in their relationship that both aren’t juggling packed schedules.

Ad

Consequently, the “clout-chasing” narrative around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has definitely gained traction in some corners of the internet.

Now, in the latest episode (June 30) of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion addressed the speculation head-on, saying,

We’re having fun with it, being a couple. It gets thrown out there that we’re trying to seek attention now and then, and we’re just enjoying life, having fun, going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world that she hasn’t really [seen]… [Stanley Cup] was fun, man.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

Earlier, in a press conference in January, Travis Kelce acknowledged the spotlight that’s followed them since Taylor Swift started attending Chiefs games, but he said that they’ve learned how to tune out the noise.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he said. "That's all that matters."

Most recently, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying another romantic evening in New York City on June 28, 2025.

Ad

The couple were seen holding hands and smiling as they strolled through Manhattan, radiating relaxed, date-night energy.

Ad

Taylor wore a pink-and-white houndstooth Balmain sundress paired with nude Louboutins and gold accessories, while Travis coordinated in a white button-down shirt with a pink floral detail, black slacks and sunglasses.

Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at Travis Kelce’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert

Taylor Swift lit up the stage with a surprise performance at Travis Kelce’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert on June 24, 2025, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

Ad

Dressed in a sleek black mini dress and boots, she grabbed a guitar and launched into her 2014 anthem “Shake It Off”, dedicating it to “our favorite players… the tight ends."

Ad

The concert was part of Tight End University (TEU), the annual NFL offseason summit Kelce co-founded with George Kittle and Greg Olsen. While Kane Brown was the headliner, Swift’s unannounced appearance stole the show.

The couple also made what fans are calling their “red carpet debut” at TEU’s opening night, walking hand-in-hand and flashing smiles.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications