Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift step out for date night in New York 4 days after attending TEU 2025 with 3x Super Bowl champion

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned heads during their date night in New York City on Saturday, June 28. Taylor wore a pink-and-white houndstooth Balmain mini dress with gold chain straps and buttons, paired with nude heels and a tan purse. Meanwhile, Kelce donned a white short-sleeve dress shirt, black pants, sleek shoes and sunglasses.

The couple was spotted holding hands as they strolled through Manhattan, just four days after Swift's surprise performance at Tight End University (TEU) lit up Nashville on Tuesday.

She took the stage at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl, joining Kane Brown for an impromptu rendition of “Shake It Off." It was her first public performance since wrapping the Eras Tour.

As the NFL’s official Instagram shared photos of Swift onstage, Kelce jumped into the comments with:

“Turn me up Tay Tay!!!”

Backstage, Kelce was spotted headbanging and cheering the pop icon.

Evidently, with Chiefs mandatory minicamp now wrapped up and with Taylor Swift clear of tour dates, the two have a rare window of uninterrupted time together.

Before TEU 2025, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted all over South Florida this summer.

The couple enjoyed a private dinner overlooking the marina, with Taylor in a breezy white sundress and Kelce in relaxed resort wear.

They were additionally spotted hand-in-hand at the Amerant Bank Arena, cheering on the Florida Panthers.

Taylor also made a surprise visit while in town, confirming she was in Florida to support Kelce during his training stint.

Travis Kelce’s been renting a multimillion-dollar mansion in Boca Raton since April, training at Johnny O’s Gymnasium while Taylor visits between commitments.

Travis Kelce took some time to come out of the trauma of Super Bowl LIX loss

After the 40–22 defeat to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Travis Kelce admitted he needed time to process everything. He told reporters:

“It’s going to hurt."

Later, the Chiefs TE reflected on the "New Heights" podcast that he was “kicking (himself) for some of the tiny, tiny decisions” he made during the game.

The emotional toll of the loss, combined with his lowest statistical season since his rookie year, had him reflecting hard on whether it was time to hang up the cleats.

But ultimately, Kelce chose to return for his 13th season in 2025. He said,

“I love football … I still feel like I’ve got a lot I can prove in this league."

Travis Kelce has been playing in the NFL since 2013, when he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (63rd pick) out of the University of Cincinnati.

