[WATCH] Travis Kelce jams to Taylor Swift performing 'Shake It Off' during TE University event

Travis Kelce's pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, appeared unannounced at Nashville’s Tight End University event, igniting the crowd with a live rendition of her chart-topping song, “Shake It Off.”
But while the pop icon wowed onstage, Kelce’s side-stage reaction drew just as much attention.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen on video grooving, bobbing his head, and soaking up the moment as Swift sang alongside country star Kane Brown.
Former NFL linebacker Will Compton, who attended the concert, captured the scene and shared it online two days later.
“What a cameo by @tkelce here,” he posted, adding, “My boy loves him some Taylor Swift music.”
The performance unfolded at the "Tight Ends & Friends" show, part of the annual TEU festivities that gather the league’s elite at their offseason summit. Swift, dressed in a sleek black outfit and her signature crimson lipstick, joined Brown mid-set.
"We decided we were gonna perform that three minutes ago," Swift said during her brief remarks, as per E! Online. "We're up there, me and Kane are having some drinks, and we were thinking, 'How loud could this place get?' Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?"
NFL shares photos as Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's spontaneous show
The NFL later posted photos from the event, where Travis Kelce chimed in supportively: “Turn me up, Tay Tay!!”
The couple’s chemistry wasn’t confined to the stage. Earlier that night, Swift and Kelce shared a moment on the dance floor during the TEU welcome party, swaying to a remixed version of the same track.
Dressed in a gingham two-piece set that quickly sold out after the event, as per ELLE.com, Swift laughed and caressed Travis Kelce’s face as they danced.
While Swift’s surprise serenade thrilled NFL fans, it also marked a rare live performance of “Shake It Off” since the conclusion of her Eras Tour in December.
Kane Brown, originally billed as the evening’s main act, even joined the fun, later joking on social media about being overshadowed by Swift’s cameo. “When you think you’re the special guest but you’re not,” the NFL captioned under a photo of Brown with the couple.
