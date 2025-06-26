Taylor Swift "enjoys letting" Travis Kelce 'shine' more during their public appearances: Report

Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the pop singer holds a bigger fan following compared to the tight end. Thus, the Blank Space singer tends to get more attention whenever the couple gets spotted in public. However, personally, Swift "enjoys" when all the attention tends to shift from her to the Kansas City Chiefs star when they are together.

According to PEOPLE released on Wednesday, an unnamed source claimed that Taylor Swift takes pride in "letting him (Travis Kelce) shine" during their public appearances. In fact, if anything, the All Too Well singer "lights up" every time the fans’ focus shifts on the tight end more than her.

The report further revealed details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Tight End University's after-party.

According to the publication, the two “stayed by each other’s side all while chit-chatting and catching up with everyone". The party was at a restaurant called Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, where Swift was spotted making a surprise performance of her 'Shake It Off' song.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands while walking together on the red carpet of the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert. Kelce made a fashion statement with his stylish Givenchy outfit.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy romantic moment dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ at TEU event

There are clips of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attending the TEU concert on social media.

In one such clip posted on TikTok by a fan on Wednesday, the couple is seen enjoying a romantic moment, showing off their subtle moves on the dance floor.

Swift is seen caressing Travis Kelce’s hair and face, while the couple sung the pop singer’s hit song “Shake It Off” that was being played in the background.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift later performed the same song at the afterparty, which was her first performance of the song after reclaiming her masters last month. Swift’s surprise performance at the TEU event impressed fans, who shared their cheerful reactions.

Before tagging along with Taylor Swift to the Tight End University event, Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying a romantic date night with the Wildest Dreams singer in New York City. The couple visited an Italian restaurant for dinner, in one of the fan-posted clips.

