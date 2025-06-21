Travis Kelce spotted enjoying subtle romantic moment with Taylor Swift during Italian date night in NYC

Almost a day after enjoying Billy Currington's concert in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, Travis Kelce returned to New York City. On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted exiting an Italian restaurant called Torrisi with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The couple enjoyed a private dinner date together and were captured by paparazzi sharing a romantic moment while exiting the restaurant. As seen in the viral clip from their late-night outing, Kelce held Swift's hand while helping her get inside their black SUV.

As for their dinner date outfits, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift opted for casual attires. The Chiefs tight end combined a white oversized US soccer T-shirt with similar-shaded shorts and white sneakers. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, wore a white mini-skirt with a light-blue top and white stilettos.

Before traveling back to New York City, Taylor Swift was in Florida up until last week and made headlines for visiting the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. A video of the Blank Space singer's interaction with a child patient went viral later on. In the clip, Swift replied to a fan asking her about her intent to visit Florida and said:

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come see how you're doing."

Travis Kelce revealed a rom-com he wished to watch with Taylor Swift

There are so many movies that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been meaning to enjoy together, one of them being an iconic 90's rom-com. In Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed one movie that has remained on Swift and his watchlist for a long while.

"We mentioned ‘Pretty Woman’ that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it," Kelce said. [Timestamp: 16:50]

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's outing in New York City came almost a week after the two were spotted attending the Panthers-Oilers Stanley Cup final. Before that, the two had a great time enjoying a romantic dinner outing in Palm Beach in Florida. A longtime Swift fan, who was also present at the restaurant at the same time as the couple, later revealed some interesting details about their dinner date.

