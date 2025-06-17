Taylor Swift drops sweet Travis Kelce reference during children's hospital visit in Florida

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were last spotted together on Thursday, attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. Before enjoying the NHL date night, Swift paid a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

A clip from Swift's hospital visit was released on Sunday, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, Swift had a conversation with a young fan, who asked her why she was in Florida.

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought, I'd come see how you're doing," Swift said.

Kelce has been training in Florida for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which could be his last one. That also likely gives Swift more reason to attend many Kansas City Chiefs games.

On Thursday, PEOPLE released an exclusive report, elaborating on how Swift plans to support Kelce. According to a source, she is not worried about the whirlwind between performing across multiple countries and attending Chiefs games.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule," the source said. "This fall will be completely different.”

Travis Kelce sees Florida as 'perfect escape' from unwanted attention

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have in Florida for the last couple of months, often enjoying romantic outings. On June 4, US Weekly released a report, with a source revealing the reason why the couple preferred the Sunshine State.

“Florida has been the perfect escape for them," the source said. "Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC."

When compared to staying in any other city, like New York, the couple has often dealt wwith privacy breaches and getting constantly followed by paparazzi. However, these struggles have been less in Florida, making it the perfect "hideout" for Kelce and Swift.

