Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have embraced Florida as ‘perfect escape’ from ‘unwanted attention’: Report

For the last few months, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been staying in Florida, where the tight end has been training for the 2025 NFL season. On May 25, the two were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date together.

A report previously explained how Taylor Swift has been embracing a “fairly” normal life in Florida. However, a recent report from US Weekly revealed the actual reason behind the couple's preference for spending time together in Florida rather than New York City.

Swift holds deep roots in New York City and thus loves spending time at home with her family. However, when it comes to her private time with Travis Kelce, the "Blank Space" singer has found Florida a better option than NYC.

“Florida has been the perfect escape for them. Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC,” a source told US Weekly.

In addition, another source explained how the couple have been making “fewer public appearances together” to avoid attracting “too much unwanted attention” to their relationship. The Chiefs' tight end has been significantly affected by too much attention and wanted to 'take a breather' from it.

ESPN reporter Hannah Storm fired shots at Travis Kelce

Considering that it has been reported that it would be Travis Kelce’s last season in the NFL, the Chiefs' tight end has been giving his all in training. While Kelce’s fans appreciate his hard work in the game, ESPN reporter Hannah Storm found his efforts to be comparatively lower than those of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s hard work and passion towards her work have often been praised by fans and critics. However, according to Storm, Kelce should learn from the “Shake It Off” hitmaker and try to “keep up with” her. During Saturday’s episode of the ‘NFL on ESPN’, Storm fired shots at the Kansas City star.

“Can I just say, he’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat. And she does it back-to-back nights,” Storm said, according to US Weekly.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been equally supportive of each other. Almost a week after Swift bought back her Master recordings, Kelce shared his honest reaction to the "All Too Well" singer’s massive career achievement.

