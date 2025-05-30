Days after enjoying romantic dinner date, Taylor Swift embraces 'fairly normally' life being supportive gf to Travis Kelce

Over the weekend, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying an intimate outing in Florida. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at Harry's, West Palm Beach. With less than a week to their last public appearance, it has been reported that Swift decided to stay in Florida.

On Friday, 'Life And Style' magazine released a report in which the publication revealed that Taylor Swift has been enjoying a "fairly normal" lifestyle as the pop singer decided to support Travis Kelce for his 13th NFL season. Talking about how Swift has been spending her time in Florida, a source said:

“Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone. I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be."

The source further explained how some "people in the neighborhood" have also spotted Taylor Swift enjoying her late-night "walks around with her security." Thus, it can be speculated that "she is living fairly normally here," being a supportive girlfriend to Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift decided to distance themselves from famous Hollywood BFFs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have started to shrink their inner circle, distancing themselves from once-closed friends, including Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. Kelce unfollowed Reynolds from Instagram last month, ending their social media ties.

In a report by US Weekly, a source reported to the publication that Taylor Swift doesn't want Travis Kelce "to be dragged" into Blake Lively's controversy around a legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Sharing details of Swift's decision to distance herself from Lively and Reynolds, a source said:

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress."

Travis Kelce is gearing up for his 13th NFL season with a strict diet, but reports suggest he occasionally indulges in Taylor Swift's homemade desserts.

