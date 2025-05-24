Travis Kelce steps out with Taylor Swift in Florida just days after viral “Big Yeti” paparazzi moment

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying a quiet dinner together in Florida. They were seen sitting close on the same side of the booth. The blurry picture was shared by the BBQ Chiefs fan account on X.

The restaurant looked warm and inviting. Kelce was in a short-sleeved black and white tropical shirt with white pants. Swift wore a white floral dress and carried a black handbag.

Their outing comes just days after the tight end caused a stir online when he was seen shirtless in Miami after a tough workout. The photos quickly spread, and people had a lot to say, mostly about his body hair. In fact, the post was seen by over 34.4 million people.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, have talked many times about Travis’ body hair on their podcast, New Heights.

In Wednesday's episode, Travis said:

"Me and heat just don't do well together." [28:14]

He also called himself a "furry son of a bitch" while talking about how he struggles in the hot weather.

The nickname “Big Yeti” goes way back. In a 2022 podcast, Jason explained that Travis got the name while playing pickup basketball in college. Since some games were played “shirts vs. skins,”

Travis often played shirtless. With his beard, chest hair, and long hair, his friends started calling him “Big Yeti.”

Travis added:

“I had the big beard, I had the long hair. I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. It’s just a big ole Yeti out there, man.”

Interestingly, the New Heights now sells official “Big Yeti” merch, featuring two shirt designs for $38.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen together in Philadelphia in mid-May

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen together in Philadelphia on May 11. It was their first public outing in almost two months. Swift kept her outfit simple and stylish, wearing a black tank top with a matching purse. Travis wore a cream-colored shirt.

Their visit to Philly came shortly after they skipped the Met Gala.

For now, it looks like the couple is enjoying their downtime before Travis Kelce gets back to work for the 2025-2026 NFL season.

