Taylor Swift helping 'immensely with getting' Travis Kelce ready for 2025 NFL season: Report

Considering the viral speculations that the 2025 NFL season could be the last of Travis Kelce's career, the Kansas City Chiefs star has been focused on giving his best on the field. Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has dedicated herself to making significant contributions to the tight end's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail released a report, sharing details about Swift's underrated support for Kelce. According to an unnamed source, Swift has been offering her constant company and time to him, making Kelce feel "extremely happy with life."

"Right now, it is important to Travis to get as much time with Taylor as possible," the source said. "She has been the best for his total well-being. He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in - it is going to help immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

This offseason, the couple has maintained a low profile and has rarely been spotted together in public. However, Kelce and Swift have been reportedly spending their time together privately. Instead of going out often, they have preferred to stay at home.

US Weekly released an exclusive report in April, with a source elaborating on how Kelce and Swift have been keeping their romance low-key.

"A lot of their time is spent at home relaxing," the source said. "Despite their fame, they're really just like any other couple. They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together, and just hang out."

Travis Kelce exhausted from dealing with public attention brought by romance with Taylor Swift

Ever since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, the tight end has brought himself under the microscope of attention from fans. In a report released by US Weekly in April, a source explained how Kelce "wants to take a breather" from all the attention from the public.

"Travis wants to take (a breather) from the public eye," the source said. "He was working too much last year, and he didn’t play as well as he wanted. He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor."

After maintaining a low profile in the last couple of months, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date last weekend in Philadelphia.

