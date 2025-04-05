Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoying typical couple’s life ‘away from the spotlight’ in offseason: Report

Chiefs TE star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have kept a low profile since the Super Bowl LIX showdown. They have not been seen together publicly for several weeks, leading fans to speculate about the couple's whereabouts.

However, according to an article by Page Six, Kelce and his Swift are just enjoying some time to themselves privately. They have reportedly been spending time at various destinations while hiding their identity from the public.

An insider told Page Six that the couple is trying to have fun living a normal life before going back to their own busy professional worlds. The Chiefs' tight end just finished his 12th campaign in the NFL, while his 14x Grammy-winning girlfriend concluded her Eras Tour last December.

"A lot of their time is spent at home relaxing. Despite their fame, they're really just like any other couple...They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out."

"This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers... This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can't last forever."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023. Ever since the start of their romance, the couple has always been the center of attention and the talk of the town.

Travis Kelce wants a 'breather' from the constant public attention on his romance with Taylor Swift

The 3x Super Bowl champ, Travis Kelce, has always had the media attention on his romantic life since he started dating Taylor Swift.

According to a US Weekly report on Tuesday, Kelce is seeking a break from the intense public focus on his relationship with Swift. An anonymous source reportedly claimed that the Chiefs' tight end is experiencing burnout after a lackluster performance last season and the team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Reportedly, he plans to use the offseason to recharge by spending private time with Swift.

"Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing. Travis wants to take (a breather) from the public eye. He was working too much last year, and he didn't play as well as he wanted. He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor

The upcoming season might be Travis Kelce's last campaign in the NFL. No matter his decision, Taylor Swift continues to be one of his strongest pillars of support.

