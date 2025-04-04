Pop icon Taylor Swift made headlines this week for allegedly putting a wedge between Travis Kelce and Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright's friendship. The latter revealed on his podcast that he and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar haven't socialized much for quite some time.

He revealed that they intended to spend time together at last year's Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. However, the shooting incident scuppered plans. Wright's explanation about why they didn't meet during the offseason caused a stir online:

"Trav and I have not, like, talked, talked since he's been serious with Taylor Swift. Since he's become a high-priority, super celebrity. So here's the thing. I don't want to bother him during the year. And then last off-season, he was traveling the world with Taylor."

Swift was then accused of affecting Kelce and the analyst's friendship. However, Wright hit back on the "What's Wright?" podcast, claiming his comments were misconstrued:

"Trav and I have a great relationship. But we don't hang out. We don't talk on the phone. Might text or DM occasionally. But I leave him alone during the season and last offseason he was the busiest man in the world. That's what I said." [From 2:40]

Wright slammed media publications that took his comments out of context, saying:

"I am so incredibly, oddly frustrated by this because it is so recklessly unfair to Travis and Taylor." [From 0:35]

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rumored to be taking a backseat from the spotlight

While their relationship continues to create headlines, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying their time together secluded from the prying eyes of fans and media. An anonymous source told Page Six this week:

“A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple. This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers."

The source also said that the couple is trying to maximize their time together this offseason before Kelce begins his preparation for the 2025 NFL season, while Swift resumes her career.

