SPOTTED: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turn heads during dinner date at Palm Beach

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying a great time together in Florida. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted sharing PDA moments, following their romantic dinner date at a Buccan restaurant in Palm Beach.

In a viral video from their late-night outing, Kelce can be seen holding Swift's hand after exiting the eatery and walking to their black SUV.

For their dinner date, the couple twinned in black outfits. While the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a simple yet elegant black summer mini dress paired with light-brown heels and a heart-shaped handbag, her Chiefs tight end boyfriend paired a classic black shirt with printed black and white pants and loafers.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been more fond of spending time in Florida than in New York City. According to US Weekly, Swift has been traveling between NYC and Florida for the past couple of weeks.

“Florida has been the perfect escape for them. Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC,” an insider told the publication.

Taylor Swift 'open to having kids' with Travis Kelce before marriage

It has been more than two years since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, and fans cannot stop talking about their marriage. In fact, according to Life&Style, Kelce has been "eager" to start a family with Swift. Moreover, an unnamed source also reported to the publication that the "All Too Well" singer has also been "open to having kids" with the Chiefs tight end before marriage.

"Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline. He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!" a source told the publication.

When it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage, the couple will most likely save the decision for next year. Since the 2025 NFL season has been reported to be Kelce's last one, the tight end would obviously want to give all his focus to the game. In fact, Swift has also been helping Kelce prepare for the upcoming season.

