Taylor Swift to embrace 'a welcome change' as pop singer aims full support to Travis Kelce in 2025 NFL season: Report

The 2025 NFL season will be special for not just Travis Kelce but also the Kansas City Chiefs, who will reportedly benefit more from Taylor Swift's game-day appearances. According to People, Swift plans to attend more Chiefs games than last season.

On Thursday, an unnamed source told the publication that Swift has been "really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season."

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule," the source told People. "This fall will be completely different."

The first two seasons after Swift and Kelce started dating, the pop singer was a "whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights," and taking time to cheer for the tight end at Chiefs games. But since Swift has already concluded her Eras Tour, she would be focused on fulfilling her girlfriend duties.

ESPN's Hannah Storm fired shots at Travis Kelce while comparing his hard work ability with Taylor Swift

With the 2025 NFL season reportedly being Travis Kelce's last one, ESPN reporter Hannah Storm felt that the tight end needs to work harder. During an "NFL on ESPN" episode on May 31, Storm launched Kelce's comparison with Taylor Swift in terms of ability to work hard.

"Can I just say he’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat? And she does it back-to-back nights," Storm said.

Interestingly, Swift has also been reportedly helping Kelce prepare for the 2025 season. According to a Daily Mail report, Swift has been offering Kelce "as much time" as she can, which has turned out to be good for "his total well-being." Sharing more details about Swift's support, the source said:

"He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in. It is going to help immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

Amidst his busy training schedule, Kelce doesn't miss taking time out for Swift. After attending the wedding of the tight end's cousin, the couple watched Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

