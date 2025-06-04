“Gotta keep up with his girlfriend”: ESPN reporter Hannah Storm takes light jab at Travis Kelce’s ability to handle pressure

ESPN reporter Hannah Storm took a subtle jibe at Travis Kelce and suggested he keep up with his girlfriend Taylor Swift when it comes to conditioning. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has been dating the renowned pop star since 2023.

On Saturday, May 31, in an episode of NFL on ESPN, Hannah Storm spoke about Kelce and suggested that he "keep up with his girlfriend." She said (via US Magazine):

"Can I just say, he’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat. And she does it back-to-back nights."

Travis Kelce's team was in contention to win the three back-to-back Super Bowl championships. But they struggled and lost the game to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.

Last season, Kelce recorded a total of 823 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He has been playing for the team since 2013 and has won the Super Bowl three times in his career.

During this NFL offseason, Travis Kelce has been pictured on vacation with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce enjoys a dinner date with girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have rarely appeared in public over the past few months. However, they were spotted spending time together a few times.

On May 24, the NFL power couple was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner date at Harry's in West Palm Beach. An Instagram fan page named Kelcebrothers shared a picture of the couple on its account.

Taylor Swift looked chic in a beautiful flowery white dress, while the Chiefs TE was seen in a black printed shirt. He also wore a cap for the outing.

Per TMZ, the couple spent around $400 on the dinner. They had ordered delicious dishes, including salad, Cacio e Pepe pasta, potato puree, along with other things such as lobster risotto, a dry-aged burger, Diver sole, and Wagyu filet mignon.

Last week, Taylor Swift revealed that she had purchased the masters of her albums. She posted a few pictures of herself on her social media handle posing with the albums, and in the caption, she wrote:

"You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)"

Kelce showed support for his girlfriend by liking the post. They have been together since 2023 and are only going stronger with time.

