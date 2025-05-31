Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shows support to GF. Taylor Swift, as pop icon reclaims her music masters

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce showed support for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as she reclaimed the master recording of her music album. On Friday, Swift revealed in an Instagram post that she had purchased the masters of her albums.

Swift shared a few pictures posing with the cover of her albums in a light blue top and matching jeans. She wrote:

"You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)"

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, showed his support by liking the post.

Swift and Kelce have been strong supporters of each other. Despite having a tight-packed, busy schedule, Swift is often seen cheering for Kelce during NFL games.

She was there to watch the Super Bowl game in February between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, cheering for the TE. The Chiefs, though, had a tough time, as they missed out on the chance to make history by winning the Lombardi Trophy three straight times.

Following the Super Bowl championship, Swift and Kelce planned a vacation during the offseason.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes supports Travis Kelce’s girlfriend as she reclaims the masters of her album

It's not only Kelce who hs supported Taylor Swift on the big move; his fellow teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also reacted to the news. Mahomes reshared a post by Pop Base talking about Swift buying her master albums on X (formerly Twitter) without any caption.

Patrick's wife, Brittany, also showed her support for Taylor Swift and reshared the American singer's post on Instagram story with a caption:

"Just so amazing"

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Speaking of the big move, Taylor Swift released a letter on her website where she said (via E!News):

"All my music videos. And all the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work."

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey showed her support to Swift.

Meanwhile, Swift was last seen with Travis Kelce in public earlier this month. The couple was spotted enjoying a family dinner on Mother's Day.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

