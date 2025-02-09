SPOTTED: Taylor Swift arrives in style for Super Bowl LIX to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs

Taylor Swift has been a constant presence at Kansas City Chiefs' games ever since she was revealed to be dating star tight end Travis Kelce in the early part of the 2023 season. She has been to one Super Bowl, and now she has come for her second.

On Sunday, just minutes before kickoff, cameras caught the multiplatinum pop superstar arriving at the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And she came in as only music royalty like her would – wearing a cream coat over a white blouse and gray shorts and white thigh-high boots.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce's elder brother Jason, who was the Eagles' starting center for LVII two years ago, had revealed her attendance plans to People magazine:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think everybody's coming in. ... I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.

"Even when he's in regular season mode ... he's always got a bunch of his friends there. It's been this way his whole career. ... So, there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at."

What Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift during Super Bowl week

The topic of Taylor Swift emerged during Travis Kelce’s presser on Super Bowl week, as usual. There was even a point wherein consecutive reporters asked him about proposing to her after the game, prompting him to call them “crazy”.

Eventually, he said:

“Wouldn’t you like to know?”

Later on, he reflected on how they inspired each other as professionals and persons:

“We love to manifest things, for sure. And you can’t say it’s not real because we’re here right? So whatever she was doing I’m sure it helped!”

He continued:

“I better hold up my end of the bargain. If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

Super Bowl LIX is available for viewing now on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.