Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift for just over a year, and speculation has already swirled about whether — and when — he will propose. Now, he is urging the media to put the rumors to rest.

During Super Bowl pressers on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end was asked about proposing to the multi-platinum pop superstar. He initially deflected, requesting the next question, but the topic resurfaced, prompting his response:

“Man, back-to-back, you guys are crazy.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exasperated, he finally answered:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Wouldn’t you like to know?”

Expand Tweet

Trending

A source earlier told the Daily Mail that if an engagement happens, it will likely be kept private to minimize publicity and media attention:

'These engagement rumors started from day one... They are both aware that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged; and while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple."

However, one thing is certain: If Kelce marries Swift, it won’t be during football season. On an episode of "New Heights," he said:

"You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good, maybe."

Travis Kelce gets candid on how he and Taylor Swift inspire each other ahead of Super Bowl

Sticking to the topic of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce also reflected on how he and Swift motivate one another:

"I think we both love to manifest things. You can't say it's not real because we're here, right?"

He continued:

"I better hold up my end of the bargain. If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback