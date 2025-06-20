Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany hangs out with Travis Kelce, Blake Bell and wife Lyndsay at Billy Currington concert [Pics]"

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reunited with his best friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. They all attended the Billy Currington concert in Kansas City on Thursday.

While Kelce did enjoy the concert with Brittany and Patrick, the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not seen with the group. However, it's uncertain if Kelce went to the concert with Bittany and Patrick Mahomes, or they met at the event.

A picture shared by Brittany on her Instagram stories revealed that two more of their friends attended Currington’s show.

Travis Kelce reunites with Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany

In the picture, Travis Kelce can be seen posing with former Chiefs teammate, Blake Bell, while Brittany Mahomes posed with Bell's wife, Lyndsay.

The SI model wore a casual outfit to the concert, featuring a long white T-shirt and denim shorts. On the other hand, Kelce paired a black graphic T-shirt with straight-fit pants and sneakers.

In another Instagram story, Brittany posted a boomerang picture with her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The couple shared a beautiful wide smile for the photo during the live performance.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were last spotted with Mahomes and Brittany on a double date in New Orleans in February, a few days before the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift do not politics with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany

There are certain topics that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift avoid whenever they spend time with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany. According to Daily Mail, politics has been one of the restricted topics during their reunions.

"One thing that is good, is it isn't causing any drama with his teammates as of yet, especially with Brittany Mahomes being a Trump supporter. There is no ill will with Patrick," an unnamed source told the publication. "They don't talk about politics around each other."

A source further explained that Kelce hasn't been bothered by Brittany being a Trump supporter. However, he doesn't appreciate when "Taylor has to be brought up" in media discussions involving the SI model's political affiliations.

